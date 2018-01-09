Louisiana Woman Goes Topless to Distract Uber Driver During Attempted Armed Robbery

Police in Louisiana have arrested a couple who allegedly masterminded an attempt to rob an Uber driver by distracting him with the woman's bare breasts, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Authorities say 22-year-old Rayna Fillios lured the driver to her house on Saturday night by hailing an Uber at random, passing her phone number to the driver, and later calling him to ask him to come over. When the unnamed driver arrived, he told police that Fillios answered the door topless.

After what police describe as a "brief conversation," one that we'd love to get a transcript of, the Uber driver decided that Fillios was messing with him and tried to walk out. That's when Fillios reportedly "grabbed him by the arms pulling him into her bare chest, kissed him, and bit his tongue to distract him," while her boyfriend, 24-year-old Anthony Kennedy, snuck up behind him with a knife.

Kennedy demanded the victim's money and punched him in the face when he refused. As their grand plan collapsed and the victim called police, Kennedy ran away into the night while Fillios tried to pretend that the attempted robbery never happened when officers arrived. A K9 unit eventually found Kennedy hiding in a shed in the backyard, and the dog was forced to take him down when he refused to surrender.

Both Fillios and Kennedy were charged with armed robbery and battery. Of course, their weapons of choice couldn't have been more different.