Jaguar Land Rover Announces Record Global Sales in 2017

2017 was a big year for JLR. Worldwide, Jaguar Land Rover sold 621,109 vehicles, a 7 percent increase over 2016. It was a good year locally in the U.S. and Canada, too; Jaguar Land Rover North America sold more vehicles than ever in 2017. Both brands sold a total of 114,333 units here, up 9 percent from 105,104 in 2016.

"Jaguar Land Rover in the U.S. achieved another record year for 2017 as our newest models broadened the appeal of both of our great brands," said Joe Eberhardt, president and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America, in a press release.

Recent additions to the lineup, such as the Jaguar F-Pace and Range Rover Velar, were a significant part of the increased sales. The F-Pace is Jaguar's first crossover SUV, while the Velar is a kinder, gentler Range Rover than traditional off-road oriented models.

However, Reuters reports that the group faces an uncertain outlook at home in the U.K. Consumer confidence has been shattered as a result of Brexit. Additionally, higher taxes on diesel will affect 90 percent of Jaguar Land Rover vehicles sold in the U.K., making them more expensive to run.

"In the coming year, we look forward to the launches of our first electrified vehicles, the 2019 model year Range Rover and Range Rover Sport plug-in hybrid models and the Jaguar I-Pace all-electric performance SUV,” said Eberhardt.

While electric vehicles still haven't taken off in the U.S., it is important that Jaguar Land Rover positions itself to be ready when they do, and it is. Additionally, perhaps these electric models can help ease the pain of the U.K. diesel tax increase. Customers may opt for electric models rather than diesel after comparing the cost to run each of them.

Jaguar Land Rover declined to comment on U.K. sales or any future sales speculation, but product communications manager Nathan Hoyt told The Drive, "Following our announcement that from 2020 each of newly introduced models will offer some form of electrification as an option or standard, it's safe to assume that we don't look at any one powertrain as the be all, end all solution for everyone. The driving needs and styles of our owners vary widely in the U.S., let alone around the world, and we'll continue to offer a range of options that fit their needs."