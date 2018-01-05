Oklahoma Rings in the New Year by Cracking Down on Slow Drivers in the Left Lane

Each new year brings hope, resolutions, and a bevy of new local laws that begin to take effect. Some can lead to societal collapse, as we saw when people in Oregon contemplated the horror of having to pump their own gas. But others are for the good of the land, like the law prohibiting left lane slowpokes now being enforced in Oklahoma.

KXII News reports that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has kicked off 2018 with a big push to enforce the law aimed at preventing drivers from hanging out in the left lane and holding up traffic. The law actually took effect back on November 1st, but troopers allowed drivers a two-month grace period before issuing tickets in earnest. That ended on Monday.

If the new signs posted on all major highways instructing slower traffic to keep right doesn't do the trick, the punishment will: The ticket for moseying through the Sooner State in the left lane is an eye-watering $236.50, which is more than a speeding ticket for 15 over.