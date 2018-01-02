Florida Uber Driver in Stolen $250,000 Ferrari Busted by Cop's License Plate Reader
"Four stars... sweet ride, but he got arrested halfway through the trip."
A Florida Uber driver lost his best shot at a five-star rating after police busted him driving a $250,000 Ferrari California T that was stolen from a dealership almost a month ago, the Gainesville Police Department announced in a savage Facebook post on Thursday.
In a series of "Pro Tips" for would-be thieves, Gainesville Police shared the story of 26-year-old Hilburn Jay Brendon Hunkins, who was arrested on Thursday morning after a poorly-timed encounter with a police cruiser on State Road 93 in Alachua County. As the post reads, "If you ARE going to steal a $250,000 Ferrari...with the window sticker still on it...DON'T drive next to a Gainesville/Alachua County Drug Task Force vehicle with a License Plate Reader." Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on your perspective), he wasn't logged into Uber at the time.
WFTV News reports the officer spotted the black Ferrari driving "suspiciously" slowly next to a red Corvette on the highway, and a quick scan of the license plate confirmed the supercar had been reported stolen from Ferrari of Palm Beach back on December 9. The officer pulled Hunkins over, who told him the Ferrari belonged to a friend—though he was unable to provide a name or phone number to confirm his story. Hunkins then reportedly asked if he could use his phone during the stop, and attempted to reset the device and erase its contents before the officer stopped him and arrested him for felony grand theft.
Those are wise words from the Gainesville Police Department, especially the part about not leaving the window sticker on the $250,000 car you stole. The best part of their announcement might be the disclosure that despite the 18 miles per gallon promised on the sticker, officers were only able to eke out 10 mpg on the drive back to the station. They're kidding, of course—or are they?
Hunkins is reportedly being held without bond at the Alachua County Jail, while the Ferrari California T has since been returned to the dealership. It's not known if Hunkins had driven any Uber passengers in the stolen Ferrari over the last month, but it would appear his ride-sharing days are over.
- RELATEDStolen Honda HR-V Found With Lyft Stickers and 11,000 Additional Miles'3 stars. Quick ride, nice guy, car may or may not be stolen.'READ NOW
- RELATED2017 Honda Accord Gets Its Wheels Stolen Twice in a WeekBefore you ask, yes, the Accord in question was equipped with wheel locks.READ NOW
- RELATEDStolen Porsche Found Decades Later Crashed Deep in the Oregon WoodsYou never know what's hiding in the woods.READ NOW
- RELATEDStolen Ford Mustang Leads Police on Hour-Long, 100-MPH Chase Through L.A.Police followed the muscle car for more than an hour before the driver surrendered.READ NOW
- RELATEDMan Livestreams Wild Police Chase Featuring a Stolen Pickup and a Vigilante PastorThis one's really got it all, folksREAD NOW