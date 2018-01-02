Florida Uber Driver in Stolen $250,000 Ferrari Busted by Cop's License Plate Reader

In a series of "Pro Tips" for would-be thieves, Gainesville Police shared the story of 26-year-old Hilburn Jay Brendon Hunkins, who was arrested on Thursday morning after a poorly-timed encounter with a police cruiser on State Road 93 in Alachua County. As the post reads, "If you ARE going to steal a $250,000 Ferrari...with the window sticker still on it...DON'T drive next to a Gainesville/Alachua County Drug Task Force vehicle with a License Plate Reader." Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on your perspective), he wasn't logged into Uber at the time.

WFTV News reports the officer spotted the black Ferrari driving "suspiciously" slowly next to a red Corvette on the highway, and a quick scan of the license plate confirmed the supercar had been reported stolen from Ferrari of Palm Beach back on December 9. The officer pulled Hunkins over, who told him the Ferrari belonged to a friend—though he was unable to provide a name or phone number to confirm his story. Hunkins then reportedly asked if he could use his phone during the stop, and attempted to reset the device and erase its contents before the officer stopped him and arrested him for felony grand theft.

Those are wise words from the Gainesville Police Department, especially the part about not leaving the window sticker on the $250,000 car you stole. The best part of their announcement might be the disclosure that despite the 18 miles per gallon promised on the sticker, officers were only able to eke out 10 mpg on the drive back to the station. They're kidding, of course—or are they?