181 in a 75: Here Are the 20 Fastest Speeding Tickets in Texas in 2017

As the saying goes, everything's bigger in Texas. You may know that the Lone Star State currently boasts the highest speed limit in the country: 85 mph, reserved for a stretch of State Highway 130 between San Antonio and Austin. And so it holds that Texas would also have some America's fastest speeders as well.

In what's becoming one of The Drive's favorite holiday traditions, the Houston Chronicle posts an annual list of the most outlandish speeding tickets from across the state over the past year. The Texas Department of Public Safety provided the details of 230 tickets issued on the state's major routes and highways in 2017, all of which were above 120 mph.

But even when it comes to lead-footed lawbreakers, some are more determined than others. The vast majority of those drivers were clocked between 120 and 138 mph, while only twenty were foolhardy enough to venture above those speeds on public roads. And even though catching a reckless driving charge and getting your ride impounded doesn't quite count as a "win" in our book, someone has to come out on top as the fastest speeder in the land, notoriety be damned.

Below you'll find the speeds, locations, and vehicles involved in the twenty fastest speeding tickets in Texas in 2017. You'll see that almost three-fourths of the speeders were riding sportbikes (which some troopers knew enough about to list specific models), while the rest were rocking the kind of American muscle you always imagine screaming down a dusty Texas highway into the sunset—except for one intrepid soul in a BMW i8.

#20: 139 mph in a 75 mph zone

Road: I-20 in Eastland County

Ride: Red 2007 Suzuki motorcycle

#19: 140 mph in a 65 mph zone

Road: I-10 in Bexar County

Ride: Blue 2008 Honda CBR

#18: 140 mph in a 65 mph zone

Road: I-10 in Bexar County

Ride: Black 2008 Yamaha motorcycle

#17: 140 mph in a 60 mph zone

Road: SP-601 in El Paso County

Ride: 2015 Aprilia RSV

#16: 140 mph in a 50 mph zone

Road: Custer Road in Collin County

Ride: 2015 Ford Mustang

#15: 143 mph in a 75 mph zone

Road: US-90 in Coryell County

Ride: Black 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle

#14: 143 mph in an 80 mph zone

Road: TW-130 service road in Williamson County

Ride: Black 2014 BMW i8

#13: 144 mph in a 75 mph zone

Road: US-190 in Coryell County

Ride: Blue 2015 Suzuki motorcycle

#12: 144 mph in a 75 mph zone

Road: US-190 in Coryell County

Ride: Green 2016 Yamaha motorcycle

#11: 145 mph in a 75 mph zone

Road: SH-6 in Falls County

Ride: Red 2009 Pontiac G8 GT

#10: 146 mph in a 65 mph zone

Road: SH-67 in Johnson County

Ride: White 2017 Chevrolet Corvette

#9: 149 mph in a 75 mph zone

Road: SH-70 in Fisher County

Ride: White 2017 Suzuki GSX

#8: 150 mph in a 70 mph zone

Road: I-35 in Hays County

Ride: Blue 2009 Suzuki GSF

#7: 155 mph in a 75 mph zone

Road: US-81 in Wise County

Ride: Black 2016 Kawasaki 800

#6: 156 mph in a 75 mph zone

Road: I-40 in Carson County

Ride: Red 2016 Chevrolet (no model listed)

#5: 156 mph in a 70 mph zone

Road: SH-195 in Williamson County

Ride: Black 2006 Suzuki GSX

#4: 156 mph in a 70 mph zone

Road: SH-195 in Williamson County

Ride: 2014 Chevrolet SS

#3: 160 mph in a 75 mph zone

Road: SH-44 in Nueces County

Ride: Red 2006 Suzuki motorcycle

#2: 160 mph in a 55 mph zone

Road: I-45 in Galveston County

Ride: Silver 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8

#1: 181 mph in a 75 mph zone

Road: US-90 in Coryell County

Ride: Red 2012 Honda CBR1000