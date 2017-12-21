Smart ForTwo Explodes After Owner Accidentally Fills Air Intake With Gasoline

In any case, Nicklin was trapped in her burning car right next to a fuel pump after the engine ignited, sending bystanders fleeing for safety. Fortunately, a nearby construction worker ran up to the inferno and pulled the mother-of-two out before she suffered serious burns. As he helped her away from the scene, a second explosion rocked the area as the fuel pump went up in flames.

"All you could see inside the car was flames. It felt like it lasted forever but it was literally seconds. As soon as I opened the door it went bang again and burned my arms, hands and neck," Brian Turner told The Telegraph. "She is only a small lady and had the seat right up against the steering wheel so I had to drag her out."

Though Nicklin's clothes were singed, she and Turner were both uninjured, The Smart ForTwo was completely destroyed by the fire, which was so intense that several motorists on a nearby road had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

"It was the most awful thing that has ever happened, but I'm just so embarrassed," she said.