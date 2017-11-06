This Insane 700-Horsepower Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Wagon Can Hit 211 MPH

The golden age of station wagons is all but over in crossover-loving America, but the twisted lanes and alpine roads across the Atlantic are still paved with high-horsepower uber-wagons. And the fun doesn't stop at the factory gates—not only do the Europeans get things like AMG versions of Mercedes-Benz C-Class and E-Class estates, but they have tuning shops like Väth to pump out even more insane versions like this 700-horsepower Mercedes-AMG C63 S wagon.

It's actually a pretty simple formula when you boil it down: To complete their "V63 RS" build, Väth takes an unobtanium-grade Mercedes-AMG C63 S estate and kicks the power up several notches. In stock form, the speedy wagon packs 510 horsepower, 516 lb-ft of torque, and is capable of 0-62 mph in about 4 seconds. Väth's tune kicks those numbers up a fair amount: 700 horsepower, 664 lb-ft of torque, and a 0-62 time of 3.3 seconds.