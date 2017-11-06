This Insane 700-Horsepower Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Wagon Can Hit 211 MPH

Drop the hammer, Klaus.

By Kyle Cheromcha
Vath
The golden age of station wagons is all but over in crossover-loving America, but the twisted lanes and alpine roads across the Atlantic are still paved with high-horsepower uber-wagons. And the fun doesn't stop at the factory gates—not only do the Europeans get things like AMG versions of Mercedes-Benz C-Class and E-Class estates, but they have tuning shops like Väth to pump out even more insane versions like this 700-horsepower Mercedes-AMG C63 S wagon.

It's actually a pretty simple formula when you boil it down: To complete their "V63 RS" build, Väth takes an unobtanium-grade Mercedes-AMG C63 S estate and kicks the power up several notches. In stock form, the speedy wagon packs 510 horsepower, 516 lb-ft of torque, and is capable of 0-62 mph in about 4 seconds. Väth's tune kicks those numbers up a fair amount: 700 horsepower, 664 lb-ft of torque, and a 0-62 time of 3.3 seconds.

Vath

To get there, Väth uses a custom ECU tune, a new set of turbochargers, and a special oil cooler for the engine and transmission. The shop also removes AMG's 155-mph speed limiter, allowing the V63 RS wagon to fully stretch its legs—all the way to 211 mph. A new lowered suspension works in tandem with the original AMG Ride Control to help keep you planted on the road at those speeds, and a upgraded brake system with stainless steel lines provides the stopping power.

Vath

Väth also added a multi-mode valve exhaust system that allows the driver to choose between "menace the neighbors" and "sneak home after dark" volume levels, while special 20-inch wheels and an available carbon fiber trim package rounds out the exterior options. Inside, the only decisions you have to make are custom floor mats and a new speedometer to accurately reflect the longroof's power gains.

Vath

As usual, though, none of this comes cheap. A new Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG S wagon starts at just over $90,000, and the engine tune alone will run an extra $15,000 after taxes. The dual-mode exhaust will tack on another $4,000 to the purchase price, as will all the exterior options when you add everything up. But then again, can you put a price on Autobahn-slaying perfection?

Vath
