Georgia Police Pull Over Speeding Convoy of 20 Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and McLarens

The Georgia State Patrol had themselves the speeding stop of a lifetime on Thursday, when a pair of officers stopped no fewer than 20 supercars reportedly booking it down the highway at more than 100 miles per hour, according to the Statesboro Herald.

The sight of 14 Lamborghinis, two Ferraris, two McLarens, and two Audis traveling in a high-speed convoy on I-16 in Emanuel County alarmed one motorist enough that he called police to report "20 Lamborghinis" racing on the highway. In response, the GSP dispatched two units to wait on the county line ahead of the supercars. Sure enough, the pack came roaring into view, and somehow the troopers managed to pull them all over onto the median.

"I am surprised they all stopped," Sgt. David Bryan, one of the responding officers, told the Statesboro Herald. "That’s not something you see every day."