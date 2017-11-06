Georgia Police Pull Over Speeding Convoy of 20 Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and McLarens

Too fast, too furious.

The Georgia State Patrol had themselves the speeding stop of a lifetime on Thursday, when a pair of officers stopped no fewer than 20 supercars reportedly booking it down the highway at more than 100 miles per hour, according to the Statesboro Herald.

The sight of 14 Lamborghinis, two Ferraris, two McLarens, and two Audis traveling in a high-speed convoy on I-16 in Emanuel County alarmed one motorist enough that he called police to report "20 Lamborghinis" racing on the highway. In response, the GSP dispatched two units to wait on the county line ahead of the supercars. Sure enough, the pack came roaring into view, and somehow the troopers managed to pull them all over onto the median.

"I am surprised they all stopped," Sgt. David Bryan, one of the responding officers, told the Statesboro Herald. "That’s not something you see every day."

The drivers and their cars were from all over the country, with one reportedly coming all the way from Vietnam. But as it turned out, the crew wasn't filming an upcoming remake of The Cannonball Run, but instead traveling to a charity car show in Florida. And by the time the officers spotted them, they weren't going 100 mph as the motorist had claimed—but they were speeding, so warnings were issued all around. Bryan told the paper that the drivers were all "very nice and understanding," which is a refreshing change of pace.

These sorts of stories always beg the question: Given a couple hundred grand, are you better off buying a supercar, or building the sleeper of your dreams? Attention isn't for everybody.

