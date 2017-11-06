How Did This Honda NSX End Up Abandoned in the Middle of a Russian Forest?

There's something about seeing a modern car completely abandoned and left to the elements that stirs the imagination. Maybe it's because it's a bit like time travel, maybe because there's usually a hell of a story—but it's a sight that always grabs our attention. Throw in a first-generation Honda NSX and a stretch of the taiga in Russia? Now we're paying attention.

The 2016 rebirth of the Honda/Acura NSX was one of the most anticipated car launches of the decade. That's in part due to the nearly 10-year-long development timeline, but mainly because the first-generation NSX is rightly revered as one of the greatest sports cars of the 1990s. Conceived by Honda in the late 1980s as a mid-engined rival to the likes of Ferrari, the NSX was a true engineering tour-de-force. A hand-picked team of Honda's finest used Formula 1-derived techniques and technologies—plus the work of test driver Ayrton Senna—to craft a budget supercar with razor-sharp handling, a screaming V-6, and the reliability of an Accord.