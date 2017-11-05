Audi Outclasses Field with IIHS Top Safety Picks
Audi of America earned more 2017 IIHS Top Safety Picks than any other luxury manufacturer in its class.
Audi makes luxurious cars that can flat out haul. The German auto manufacturer is steeped in tradition and is as comfortable on the road as it is the racetrack. When I think of Audi, I think of Iron Man’s R8, not safety awards. That’s the sort of thing reserved for Volvos, right?
I was shocked to hear the Audi of America earned more 2017 IIHS Top Safety Picks than any other luxury manufacturer in its class. Eight Audi models have been named the award winners including the A4 allroad, A5 Sportback, A5 Coupe, Q5, A4, A7, A3 and A6.
Two models received the Top Safety Pick+ award, which has all the requirements of the Top Safety Pick plus a high rating for headlight visibility and illumination. Those two included the A4 in the Prestige trim and the A3 with the available LED lighting package.
President of Audi of America Scott Keogh commented on the accomplishment, stating, “Audi of America is proud to lead the segment, earning more IIHS Top Safety Picks this year than any other luxury manufacturer. This recognition highlights the brand’s commitment to providing the highest levels of standard and available driver-assistance systems in our vehicles, from SUVs to entry-level sedans.”
As car manufacturers continue to integrate driver-assist technology in their vehicles the bar is being raised higher and higher on safety. Good to hear that a company which makes good looking cars can offer up safety as well.
