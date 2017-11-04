Here Are the Wildest and Wackiest Jeep Wranglers of the 2017 SEMA Show

Taste? We don't need taste where we're going.

By Kyle Cheromcha
Kyle Cheromcha
Kyle CheromchaView Kyle Cheromcha's Articles

There's always a nugget of important news buried in the expansive of 40-inch rims and valve manufacturers that is SEMA, and this year it was the first pictures of the all-new and much-anticipated 2018 Jeep Wrangler. It was a bit of a surprise, considering the truck itself will be unveiled in the metal next month at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Then again, maybe crowding out our first glimpse at the clean lines and sensible tires of upcoming model with a convention center's worth of X-treme custom Wranglers was a strategic move after all. Compared to many of the designs spread across the million-plus square feet of show floor—ranging from I'd probably drive this to This scares me—the new model stood out like, well, the only stock truck at the Specialty Equipment Market Association show.

Where do all these 'roided-out Wranglers come from? SEMA is a trade show for the entire aftermarket, which means everything from tire manufacturers to supercharger shops to off-road garages have to vie for your attention on the same floor. To stand out, companies often team up to create these crazy builds in hopes of making you stop and stare. Some drive, some don't. Some are tasteful, some absolutely are not. But all of them carry that special balls-to-the-wall exuberance that makes the Jeep Wrangler one of the most fun trucks you can buy today.

You could have spent an entire day staggering around the various halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center this week just trying to document every single custom Jeep Wrangler on display. So we did. When you're looking through the pictures, remember: This is no desert mirage.

Why yes, this is a V-12 Wrangler. Actually, it's two 3.8-liter V-6s mashed together.Will Sabel Courtney
A lot of length.Kyle Cheromcha
What's that on the turbos?Kyle Cheromcha
Oh yes. Rotary cannons.Kyle Cheromcha
Snyper no snyping.Kyle Cheromcha
Hooah.Kyle Cheromcha
All right, it's not really a Jeep.Kyle Cheromcha
Not... bad. A little red, but not bad.Kyle Cheromcha
Say it with me now: Ar-tic-u-la-tion.Kyle Cheromcha
This. This we need badly.Kyle Cheromcha
Again, not much here to complain about.Kyle Cheromcha
♪...Livin' Like a Renegade...♪Kyle Cheromcha
untz untz untz untzKyle Cheromcha
Opposites attract.Kyle Cheromcha
We'd rock this.
Kyle CheromchaIce Ice Baby
You don't see enough YJs these days, and SEMA is no exception.Kyle Cheromcha
Around the corner lies...Kyle Cheromcha
...this.Kyle Cheromcha
Results in six weeks, guaranteed.Kyle Cheromcha
Black beauty.Kyle Cheromcha
Hey, that's not a... wait...Kyle Cheromcha
Jeep brought their Easter Jeep Safari toys.Kyle Cheromcha
Very red, and very right.Kyle Cheromcha
Ummm... Hmmm...Kyle Cheromcha
The little-known Keith Haring Wrangler.Kyle Cheromcha
Something is off here.Kyle Cheromcha
Tubular.Kyle Cheromcha
Well, this changes things.Kyle Cheromcha
Grrr.Kyle Cheromcha
Double grrr.Kyle Cheromcha
MORE TO READ