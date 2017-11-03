Icon FJ Scores Diesel Engine, New "Old School" Design Options

If the title of this article makes any sense to you, you're already 90 percent of the way to understanding Icon owner Jonathan Ward's train of thought. According to a 14-minute video Ward recently uploaded to YouTube, Icon 4x4 will start to offer a more traditional resto-mod FJ called the Old School. Utilizing more traditional colors, body panels, bumpers, and seating, Ward is taking the original FJ design and giving it the Icon treatment.

Don't fear, though: Ward plans to keep the Old School FJ mechanically modern, but offer a cosmetic design heavily focused on the original FJs. That means the new design will not preclude customers from Brembo brakes, Dynatrac Dana 60/44 axles, and all the other mechanical goodies you usually see on an Icon vehicle. Ward is keeping the original bumper design—but as he likes to do, the bumpers will be powder-coated for durability. Other items designed to closely resemble the original parts will be the spare tire carrier, hood latches, wheels, hubcaps, decals, seats, dash and much more. Although the dash will look a lot like the original, the dials will be the same ones you see in the "New School" FJ made by Icon.