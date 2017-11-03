Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested for Drag Racing in New York City

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested early Friday morning after police spotted his Mercedes allegedly drag racing down a highway in New York City, according to multiple news outlets.

The New York Police Department reported to the Associated Press that Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was on a highway in Brooklyn around 1 a.m. when officers observed Maxwell's car "clearly racing another vehicle."

After the rapper was pulled over, he reportedly showed police a suspended New Jersey license and failed a sobriety test registering a blood-alcohol level of .09, just over the legal limit of .08 in New York.