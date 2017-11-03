Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested for Drag Racing in New York City

Willie Maxwell, aka Fetty Wap, was arrested early Friday morning on a slew of charges.

By Brian Beers
Fetty Wap - iHeartRadio Music Awards - LA
Lionel Hahn/Sipa USA (Sipa via AP Images)

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested early Friday morning after police spotted his Mercedes allegedly drag racing down a highway in New York City, according to multiple news outlets.

The New York Police Department reported to the Associated Press that Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was on a highway in Brooklyn around 1 a.m. when officers observed Maxwell's car "clearly racing another vehicle." 

After the rapper was pulled over, he reportedly showed police a suspended New Jersey license and failed a sobriety test registering a blood-alcohol level of .09, just over the legal limit of .08 in New York.

Fetty was arrested on 15 charges, according to TMZ, including "reckless endangerment, drag racing, DUI, driving without a valid license, unsafe lane changing, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, following too close, and speeding."

The rapper, who rose to fame after the successful release of his debut single "Trap Queen" that peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart back in 2015. He also had two top 10 hits with the tracks "My Way" and "679."

