Tyrese Gibson Threatens to Quit 'Fast & Furious' Franchise if Dwayne Johnson Doesn't 

There's been some tension in the Family of late. One of the appeals to the Fast & Furious franchise is that they've maintained the same core cast over most of the eight films thus far. The diverse ensemble is always portrayed as a tight-knit family, but now a feud between castmates Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is bubbling over into an ugly public spectacle that could have lasting ramifications on the future of the long-running series. This week, Gibson posted a lengthy rant on Instagram threatening to quit the next installment if Johnson doesn't first.

Drawing on this surprisingly exhaustive rundown in The Federalist of all places, the trouble seems to have erupted at the beginning of October. Universal Studios announced it would be pushing back the release of the franchise's ninth movie to 2020, while also unveiling plans for a new spinoff film in 2019 starring both The Rock's and Jason Statham's characters. Fans rejoiced—more Fast & Furious fun—but Gibson, who started playing Roman Pearce in 2 Fast 2 Furious and appeared in the last four films, called out his co-star on social media for "purposefully ignoring" him and putting his own career ahead of the good of the Family.

As the week dragged on, Gibson posted more rants on Instagram, accusing Johnson of "breaking up the family" and "[having] a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster." After Johnson posted an...intense work-out video with the caption "Big dogs eat," star Vin Diesel weighed in on Instagram with his own post basically calling for a truce. Gibson reposted the picture, then gave an interview to TMZ where he claimed he wasn't "hating" and admitted he just thought The Rock was being "selfish" by prioritizing his own movie over the franchise. So, disaster averted?

Not quite. On Wednesday, Gibson posted another picture of himself, Diesel, and Johnson, this time saying that he'll quit if Johnson appears in the ninth Fast & Furious movie. He also seems to accuse Johnson of using steroids, implies he's not really part of the Family, and refers to him as a "clown." In case the post is deleted, the text of the rant is copied below.