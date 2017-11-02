Chevy Bolt EV Outsells Tesla Model S in October, Making It Top-Selling Electric Car of Autumn
The Chevy Bolt EV has fallen into the hearts of the American family.
The Tesla Model S may be a great electric vehicle with impressive range, design and performance, but it is not the best-selling EV this Fall. The title actually goes to the new kid on the block, the Chevrolet Bolt EV and by a decent chunk. According to reports from Inside EVs and Chevy, the 2,871 Bolt EVs were sold in October of 2017 compared to Tesla's 1,120 Model Ss.
To be fair, the Tesla Model S is still the number one selling EV this year and by a fair margin, totaling 20,750 by the end of October. Still, Chevy Bolt EV popularity is booming and the Chevy's pricing is way more appealing. Starting at $37,495, the Chevy Bolt EV can creep to just below the $30,000 with the help of $7,500 federal incentives—along with state incentives as well.
As you can see, the initial cost of purchase can be scary , but thanks to more appropriate price points and federal incentives, the EV community is willing to dive into the beloved Bolt EV. Although the Chevy Bolt EV's range is 238 miles—37 miles less than the Tesla Model S 75D—customers have more financing options, plenty of cargo room, and tons of dealerships for easy and quick maintenance when needed.
- RELATEDGM Builds 150 Next-Generation Self-Driving Chevrolet Bolt EVs at Orion Assembly PlantThis is the first set of autonomous vehicles built on the assembly line of a mass-production facility.READ NOW
- RELATEDChevrolet Bolt EV Owners Have Already Traveled 4,570,300 MilesThe Bolt EV has already saved 175,000 gallons of gas in just five months.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Chevy SS Outsold the Bolt EV in March in AmericaEnthusiasts are flocking to buy the soon-to-be discontinued four-door V-8 sedan.READ NOW
- RELATEDGM Partnership With Lyft Could Result In a Ton of Autonomous Bolt EVsThe manufacturer and ride-hailing service are looking to set the pace.READ NOW
- RELATEDLG to Build Electric Vehicle Component Factory in MichiganThe plant will start churning out parts next year.READ NOW