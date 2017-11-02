Chevy Bolt EV Outsells Tesla Model S in October, Making It Top-Selling Electric Car of Autumn

The Tesla Model S may be a great electric vehicle with impressive range, design and performance, but it is not the best-selling EV this Fall. The title actually goes to the new kid on the block, the Chevrolet Bolt EV and by a decent chunk. According to reports from Inside EVs and Chevy, the 2,871 Bolt EVs were sold in October of 2017 compared to Tesla's 1,120 Model Ss.

To be fair, the Tesla Model S is still the number one selling EV this year and by a fair margin, totaling 20,750 by the end of October. Still, Chevy Bolt EV popularity is booming and the Chevy's pricing is way more appealing. Starting at $37,495, the Chevy Bolt EV can creep to just below the $30,000 with the help of $7,500 federal incentives—along with state incentives as well.

As you can see, the initial cost of purchase can be scary , but thanks to more appropriate price points and federal incentives, the EV community is willing to dive into the beloved Bolt EV. Although the Chevy Bolt EV's range is 238 miles—37 miles less than the Tesla Model S 75D—customers have more financing options, plenty of cargo room, and tons of dealerships for easy and quick maintenance when needed.