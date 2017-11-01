Country Singer Luke Bryan and Chevy Come Together To Make Ultimate Suburban
The SEMA build is all about "huntin', fishin', and lovin' every day."
Country singer Luke Bryan is all about "Huntin', fishin' and lovin' every day," so it only makes sense that Chevrolet and Bryan come together to make a Chevy Suburban that embodies that mentality for SEMA 2017. As you can see in the video below, the build was a great success and a jacked-up Suburban stands tall as a finished product.
Rather than just throwing a coat of paint and a lift kit on the Suburban, Bryan and Chevy opted to punch out the rear windows, and throw in rear-facing seats for a safari-like feel. In addition, they converted the rear liftgate to swing out opposed to swing up, allowing for a classic look.
The 2018 Chevy Suburban concept features the normal 5.3-liter Vortec V-8 making 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. However, expect the truck to run a little slower due to the significant lift and 35 inch off-road tires. In order to stop the country giant, Chevy installed six piston Brembo brakes up front. A Baja Designs LED Light bar as well as a rough rack and running boards were also added to the Suburban to further improve its adventure capabilities. As far as small cosmetic touches are concerned, the truck has custom "HFE" decals on the side as well as an orange mesh grill, Hunter Bronze paint and dark carbon accents.
Unfortunately this truck is just a concept and Chevy (and Luke Bryan) have no plans on producing this vehicle for the public.
