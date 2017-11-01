The 16 Craziest and Coolest Custom Trucks of the 2017 SEMA Show

From lifted rigs to slammed pickups, this year's SEMA is packed with rigs of every shape and size. 

By Will Sabel Courtney
Look, let's just come right out and say it: Trucks are awesome. Whether your tastes in automobiles lie with pickups or not, there's no denying the simple, visceral coolness of a truck. It's elemental—built into our American nature, along with a love for cold beer, good friends, and country songs about pickup trucks, cold beer, and good friends. We buy them by the millions, use them for both work and play, and make them into critical players in our increasingly-busy lives. 

So it should be no surprise that the automotive aftermarket world embraces trucks every bit as fervently as American consumers do. And one glance around the exhibits on the floor of the Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas—commonly known simply as SEMA—is all it takes to see the wild variety of customization options for truck buyers today. There are hundreds of booths crammed with products designed to personalize the rigs of America, to make them better suited to any individual's needs and wants. But nobody wants to just look at a sample of bedliner sitting on a table. So to sex things up, the companies bring flashy, crazy pickups modified to the edge of usability—or, in some cases, well beyond it. Some are old, some are new; some are designed to crawl around off the beaten path, while others are made to cruise along the boulevards on warm summer nights. 

So because we want you to be able to glimpse some of the madness and mayhem of the modern custom truck world, we at The Drive wandered the halls and lots of SEMAin order to find as many of the wildest, weirdest, and coolest trucks as we could. Then, because we didn't want to overload your brains with all the rigs we found, we winnowed it down to this 16 particularly notable examples.

You're welcome, America. 

It was hard to miss the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6. Not that you'd want to.Will Sabel Courtney
Line-X brought a restored International with a Hellcat. They had to mop up our drool.Will Sabel Courtney
If that weren't cool enough, Line-X also brought a burnt orange, widebody Raptor. Hey, why not.Will Sabel Courtney
Take note, Genesis—this is how you do copper trim.Will Sabel Courtney
Come for the paint. Stay for the amazing wooden bed cover.Will Sabel Courtney
Ford's official booth included this slammed 2018 F-150. We approve.Will Sabel Courtney
It's a rebuilt Power Wagon with a supercharged SRT engine. We're in love. Will Sabel Courtney
If this Toyota's flared fenders don't do it for you, we can't help you.Will Sabel Courtney
Technically, this Blazer is an SUV, not a truck. But aren't you happier now having seen it?Will Sabel Courtney
Not sure which would be louder: The giant air horn in the bed, or the .50-cal sniper rifle on the roof.Will Sabel Courtney
How could we make this list and not include an Icon build?Will Sabel Courtney
Nitto brought a classy old Chevy to its booth. We took notice.Will Sabel Courtney
That's one purdy undercarriage you got there.Will Sabel Courtney
Can't go wrong with a lifted Ram dually. Unless you're from the EPA.Will Sabel Courtney
This Super Duty has a lot going on...but it works. Will Sabel Courtney
Sure, that'll stay clean on the road.Will Sabel Courtney
