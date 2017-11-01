The Ford F-750-Based EarthRoamer XV-HD Is a $1.5 Million Slice of Off-Roading Heaven
Giant, expensive, and ready to crawl over anything in its path.
Finding the right recreation vehicle is dependent on what you intend on doing with it. If moderate off-roading in an effort to isolate yourself sounds enticing, for example, the EarthRoamer XV-HD is probably your best bet.
With a price tag of a cool $1.5 million, the EarthRoamer XV-HD is way more than your average RV. Based off a Ford F-750 4x4 platform, the XV-HD has plenty of off-road goodies to keep you moving across the worst terrain—way beyond the mild dirt a normal RV may be able to drive over.
You'd better enjoy the outdoors, however, because the XV-HD isn't about to fit in your garage. According to EarthRoamer, it has a 35-foot total length, 8-feet-5-inches of width, and 13-and-a-half feet of height. Fortunately, the F-750 chassis is powered by the famous 6.7-liter PowerStroke diesel V-8 found in most heavy-duty Ford F-Series, tuned to the beat of 330 horsepower and 725 lb-ft torque. When diverted to all four 46-inch Michelin XZL tires, there are few things that could stand in the XV-HD's way, especially because of the 12 inches of ground clearance.
The suspension setup of the truck is impressive, with Fox Shocks up front and rear air suspension to ensure a smooth ride. In order to keep your favorite dish from spilling, the XV-HD has hydraulic leveling as well, to ensure a balanced vacation. This capable overlander also has a 30,000-pound Warn Industries winch, a full LED setup by Baja Designs, 2,100 watts of solar capability, a 20,000 lithium-ion battery bank, and a PTO-driven hydraulic generator. When coupled together, these features make the truck fairly self-sufficient and capable of extricating itself from potentially vacation-ending mishaps.
Diving into the inside of the truck, customers can rely on a 250-gallon water tank, a full bathroom with detached shower, washer and dryer, a full kitchen, and even in-floor radiant heating. Between those amenities, the wood cabinets, granite counter tops and leather couches, you're ready to go on a luxury expedition. Just invite us along, would ya?
