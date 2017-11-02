Own the 1996 BMW 750 iL Tupac Shakur Was Shot In For a Cool $1.5 Million

Avert your eyes if you're a Tupac truther: The 1996 BMW 750 iL that the legendary rapper was riding in when he was fatally shot in Las Vegas 21 years ago is up for grabs. And just like any used Beemer, it's for sale on Cars.com with an eyebrow-raising price...to the tune of $1.5 million.

With producer Suge Knight behind the wheel, Tupac Shakur was riding in the BMW's passenger seat on the night of September 7, 1996 when an unknown number of assailants rolled up alongside the car in a white Cadillac and opened fire. Of the 14 shots, four of them struck Tupac; Knight instantly whipped the 750 iL around and floored it away from the scene, making it about a mile despite two flat tires and being struck by bullet fragments himself. Police and paramedics responded and rushed the 25-year-old rapper to the hospital, where he died of his injuries six days later.