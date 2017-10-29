Dash Cam Video Shows Florida Man Lead Cops on High Speed Chase in a U-Haul Truck

Florida man had himself a busy week on both sides of the law. On Friday, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office released dash cam video of a dramatic high speed police chase involving a convicted felon and a wanted man fleeing from officers in a GMC G-3500 U-Haul box truck.

According to a department press release, a deputy pulled the truck over on I-75 outside Lake City, Florida after witnessing the duo make an improper lane change that almost caused a crash. He reported smelling marijuana in the cab when he approached, and the driver didn't have any identification on him. Neither the name nor date of birth he gave came up in a computer check, and he sped away as the officer began to walk back to question him further.

The resulting pursuit was a vintage COPS-style police chase, though we shouldn't lose sight of the fact that it ended in a crash that sent five innocent bystanders to the hospital with minor injuries. According to News 4 Jax, the driver reached speeds of 87 mph in the box truck, which is definitely not covered by the rental agreement. He eventually exited I-75 and careened through several major intersections on U.S. 90 in Lake City before finally running a red light, t-boning a pickup truck, and triggering a chain reaction collision that wrapped up two other cars.