This 1970 Mercedes W111 Is a Gorgeous Sleeper Restomod Rocking an AMG V-8 Engine

It's almost a cliche for car enthusiasts to complain that they don't make them 'em like they used to, but in reality, the classy lines and sensuous curves of the pre-CAD design era often mask questionable driving dynamics and completely outdated technology. The solution? A restomod like this classic 1970 Mercedes W111 "M-Coupe" rocking a 5.5-liter V-8 and running gear from a Mercedes-AMG SLK 55.

Mechatronik is a workshop in Pleidelsheim, Germany that specializes in meticulously restoring and tastefully modifying Benzes of every era. A quick perusal of their current listings reveals everything from a 1939 W29 540K Cabriolet to a museum-quality 1982 W123 280E to a 2009 SLR McLaren Stirling Moss. But we're here for the main event, the 1970 W111 with a beating heart straight out of the gates of Affalterbach.