Aston Martin Unveils $360,000 Vanquish S Volante 'Tom Brady Signature Edition'

When Aston Martin announced its partnership with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady earlier this year, even fog truthers, Deflategate diehards, and Atlanta Falcons fans had to admit the pairing made sense. Aston Martin is an independent, against-the-grain manufacturer seeking to modernize an aging lineup; Tom Brady is defying time itself and still carving up defenses at 40. Also, he fancy.

And just like how Brady is the last of his quarterback class still playing in the NFL, the Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante is something of a extant monster: a V-12-engined, grand touring drop top that eschews turbos and hybrids for some good ol' naturally-aspirated fun. To help promote its new "Q by Aston Martin—Commission" personalization program, the automaker set #12 loose on a 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante, with plans to sell 12 copies at an eye-popping $359,950 apiece.