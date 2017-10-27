Aston Martin Unveils $360,000 Vanquish S Volante 'Tom Brady Signature Edition'
The pride of England meets the pride of New England.
When Aston Martin announced its partnership with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady earlier this year, even fog truthers, Deflategate diehards, and Atlanta Falcons fans had to admit the pairing made sense. Aston Martin is an independent, against-the-grain manufacturer seeking to modernize an aging lineup; Tom Brady is defying time itself and still carving up defenses at 40. Also, he fancy.
And just like how Brady is the last of his quarterback class still playing in the NFL, the Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante is something of a extant monster: a V-12-engined, grand touring drop top that eschews turbos and hybrids for some good ol' naturally-aspirated fun. To help promote its new "Q by Aston Martin—Commission" personalization program, the automaker set #12 loose on a 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante, with plans to sell 12 copies at an eye-popping $359,950 apiece.
On the outside, the 592-horsepower "Tom Brady Signature Edition" convertible is bathed in the company's Ultramarine Black paint, whose blue undertones are reminiscent of the Patriots' colors. The paddle shifter tips have been covered with California Poppy leather, reflecting the quarterback's West Coast roots. Brady's personal TB12 logo is sprinkled throughout, and the entire interior is swathed in Dark Knight leather.
Yes, that's right. Tom Brady chose the Batman interior. Guess we know his retirement plans.
As we said, only 12 copies of the Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante "Tom Brady Signature Edition" will be made, and the first examples are set to be delivered to clients early next year. But as ESPN hilariously notes, Brady's contract with the company doesn't include a car; if he wants to rock his own namesake, he'll have to pony up the cash and buy one himself.
- RELATEDTom Brady, Aston Martin Join Forces for Sponsorship DealAnd the partnership between Captain America and England’s niche luxury automaker makes more sense than you think.READ NOW
- RELATEDAston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake Revealed in All Its Sexy Mini-Wagon GloryYou know you want it.READ NOW
- RELATEDAston Martin Will Have Two Lagonda Models Out By 2023The two cars will take direct aim at Bentley and Rolls-Royce, Aston CEO Andy Palmer confirmed.READ NOW
- RELATEDAston Martin Announces the New DB11 VolanteAston Martin's newest convertible is a topless beauty.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch this Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation Prototype Hit the Test TrackIf you want one, you're out of luck. All 25 $1.9 million cars have been claimed.READ NOW