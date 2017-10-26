Angry Woodpecker Responsible for Rash of Car Vandalism Complaints Outside Atlanta

It's one of the most maddening experiences as a car owner. You head outside to start your day, only to discover that your car has been mysteriously damaged overnight. Was it a hit-and-run? Bored teenage vandal? For the frustrated residents of Gwinnett County, Georgia, the answer turned out to be a little more wild than either of those usual suspects: A woodpecker with a grudge.

According to WSB-TV, dozens of people living in the town of Snellville reported finding the side mirrors on their cars smashed to pieces. The vandal seemed to target the mirrors at all hours of the day, leaving police to wonder whether the culprit was in fact a kid with a BB gun, striking from the shadows. In response to all this, Snellville Police actually sent more patrols through the affected neighborhoods to flush the suspect out.

It's easy to poke fun at a few cops staking out a civilian's car and waiting for a mysterious figure to show up and bust a mirror, but the sheer number of damaged cars probably convinced officers that they were dealing with a serial vandal, one who could possibly graduate to more serious crimes.