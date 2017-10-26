Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s New Ford Mustang RTR Packs North of 700 Horsepower

The car, set to debut at the Ford booth of the SEMA show in Las Vegas next week, will be sold directly through selected Ford dealerships in three different states of tune, known as Spec 1, Spec 2, and Spec 3. Gittin hasn't disclosed exactly what output each of those will crank out, beyond the fact that the top-tier one will produce more than the aforementioned 700 ponies. That said, it seems safe to guess the new version might take after the 2017 model year RTR, which also comes in three versions: a Spec 1 making the same power as stock, a Spec 2 making an extra 30 ponies thanks to a new exhaust and engine tune, and a Spec 3 making 670 horsepower with the addition of a supercharger and a few other fun bits.

Regardless of how many ponies are flowing to the rear tires, however, all 2018 Mustang RTRs will come correct with the RTR Design package and bespoke lighting setup seen in the images above. Each will also come with a dash plaque signed by Mr. Gittin himself.

The 2018 Mustang RTR should hit the showrooms "soon," according to Gittin's PR department, with additional information to arrive shortly. The cost of the RTR upgrades is one of those still-TBD details—but again, going by the 2017 model year version, you can probably expect to fork over at least $20,000 over the $39,990 base price of a 2018 Mustang GT with the Performance Package if you want the full 700-plus-pony extravaganza.