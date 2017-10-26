Lexus Cuts Ties with the Weinstein Company Amidst Sexual Harassment Scandal

According to a report from Reuters, Lexus is cutting all ties to The Weinstein Company film studio in response to allegations of chronic sexual harassment leveled at company founder and former chairman Harvey Weinstein.

"Lexus has chosen to terminate its agreements with The Weinstein Company that saw the luxury automaker working with the film studio on certain film and television projects," a Lexus spokeswoman told Reuters, presumably referring to product placement and sponsorship deals for selected TWC productions. Among those productions is The Weinstein Co's Project Runway reality TV series, which will no longer benefit from the luxury automaker's sponsorship, nor will it continue to feature its vehicles after its current season.

Also on the chopping block: the Lexus Short Films series, a program that allowed emerging filmmakers a shot at the spotlight with the support of Weinstein's former Hollywood firm—and sponsorship from Lexus.

As of Thursday, more than 50 women have come forward with accusations that Weinstein sexually harassed, sexually assaulted, or raped them, according to the Los Angeles Times. Weinstein has since been fired from TWC and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Multiple criminal investigations are reportedly ongoing.