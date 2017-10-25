The $15 Million 'Safest Home in America' Comes With a 30-Car Garage Behind a Waterfall

In times like these, you may find yourself wishing for a place to get away from it all—permanently, if need be. Luckily, we know just the spot: a $15 million "modern fortress" complete with eight bedrooms, a private theater, anti-ballistic doors, a 14,000 square foot, self-sustaining bunker, and a 30-car garage whose entrance is hidden behind a waterfall. Welcome to the Rice House, soon to be one of the safest homes in the world and a suitable stand-in for Wayne Manor.

Spread out over a positively palatial 36,000 square feet and situated on an intensely private 3.5 acre lot outside Atlanta, Georgia, the Rice House is an as-yet unfinished ode to the paranoia of the über-rich. The residence itself contains eight bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a bowling alley, private screening room, indoor shooting range, an art museum, "command center," and a pair of commercial elevators for good measure.