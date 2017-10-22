Mecum Set to Auction Two Beautifully Restored 1969 Camaro ZL1s

Finding a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is like hitting the jackpot, but getting your hands on two is pretty much unfathomable until now. According to Mecum Auctions, a pair of 1969 Camaro ZL1s will be auctioned off on January 11th, 2018 in Kissimmee, Florida.

According to the reputable auctioneer, these two Camaros are number 18 and 30 of 69 ever built in the 1969 ZL1 configuration. The 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL1 is a brain child of Fred Gibb of Fred Gibb Chevrolet in La Harpe, Illinois. Built under Chevy's Central Office Production Order, the Camaro ZL1s did not have to comply with the manufacturer's displacement and power-to-weight ratio restrictions. Still, Chevy rated the Camaro ZL1's L88 427 CI Big-Block at 430 horsepower when in reality it was making well over 500 horsepower. Combine that power output with a heavy duty suspension, brakes and drivetrain and you are ready to dominate the NHRA and AHRA Super Stock series.

The 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 went for $7,200, approximately $50,000 in 2017. Unfortunately, they did not sell as well as Fred Gibb hoped an many of them were sent back to General Motors. Now, the remaining survivors are heavily sought after and in 2012 a 1969 Camaro ZL1 sold for $451,000.