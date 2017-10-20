Witnesses Leap Into Action to Save Elderly Couple from Burning Car Under Tanker Truck

Dramatic video following a horrific crash in upstate New York shows witnesses rushing to help an elderly couple as their burning Subaru remained wedged underneath a tanker truck, ABC News reports.

Carmin and Alejandro Rivera Sr., who have been married for 56 years, were driving their first-generation Subaru Forester through a small town about an hour north of New York City on Sunday when a tire blew at speed, sending their car spinning underneath a parked 18-wheel tanker truck. Even worse, the force of the impact caused the Subaru's gas tank to catch fire.

That's when witnesses leaped into action to rescue the couple. Without knowing what the tanker was hauling and whether or not it would explode, several people ran to the wreckage and crawled underneath the trailer to try and help the Riveras.