The Gran Turismo Sport Video Game Super Bundle Comes With a Real-Life Mazda Miata

Never. Stop. Driving.

By Kyle Cheromcha
mazda
Kyle CheromchaView Kyle Cheromcha's Articles

As video games themselves have gotten more expensive these days, it's common for publishers to throw together fancy packages with extra content or collectible doodads to bump up the perceived value. For this week's launch of Gran Turismo Sport on the PS4, however, Sony has kicked it up a notch by offering a "Super Bundle" that comes with several pricey add-ons—including a PlayStation VR rig, a 4K television, and an actual 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata. Yes, the game that bills itself as "The Real Driving Simulator" is now available with a very real car. 

In addition to the Soul Red Miata, the Super Bundle comes with a PS4 Pro, the PS VR setup, a Bravia 4K television, a Thrustmaster steering wheel, and a racing seat simulator rig. Oh, and the game itself, of course.

Sony

All that can be yours for the low, low price of $46,300 USD—but unfortunately, only if you live in Taiwan. Those of us living elsewhere will have to make do with the plain old Gran Turismo Sport Limited Edition, which comes with a few extra cars pre-unlocked and a million free credits to spend on your in-game rides. As Autoblog points out, though, you can easily recreate the bundle here in the US of A for just under $32,000‚—and you won't have to pay someone to remove those hokey vinyl graphics from your new Miata.

MORE TO READ