The Gran Turismo Sport Video Game Super Bundle Comes With a Real-Life Mazda Miata

As video games themselves have gotten more expensive these days, it's common for publishers to throw together fancy packages with extra content or collectible doodads to bump up the perceived value. For this week's launch of Gran Turismo Sport on the PS4, however, Sony has kicked it up a notch by offering a "Super Bundle" that comes with several pricey add-ons—including a PlayStation VR rig, a 4K television, and an actual 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata. Yes, the game that bills itself as "The Real Driving Simulator" is now available with a very real car.

In addition to the Soul Red Miata, the Super Bundle comes with a PS4 Pro, the PS VR setup, a Bravia 4K television, a Thrustmaster steering wheel, and a racing seat simulator rig. Oh, and the game itself, of course.