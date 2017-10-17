Driver Tasered, Arrested on Track After Intentional Crash Sparks Fight During Race

A figure-eight race isn't quite the pinnacle of polite motorsport, but the Saturday night feature event at an Indiana speedway got far crazier than anyone could have imagined this weekend. Tensions between two racers boiled over into a wild fight, one that started with some intentional ramming and ended with one man getting tasered on the track—and both parties under arrest.

Anderson Speedway hosted a 10-race Stock Car Festival on Saturday, but it wasn't until the second-to-last race that competitors Shawn Cullen and Jeffrey Swinford got tangled up. According to the official recap, the pair traded paint several times throughout the event before things totally unraveled on lap 24, when Cullen was forced into the pits for a tire change. He rejoined the field while driving under caution behind the safety car...and that's where the video below begins.

After the green flag dropped, the pack barely made it half a lap before Cullen bumped Swinford on the inside of a turn and spun him out. The collision also damaged Cullen's steering, and he coasted through the infield and stopped on the front straight.

Meanwhile, Swinford turned the right way 'round and immediately gunned it towards Cullen's crippled car. After a few angry hand gestures, Swinford floored it and rammed Cullen's car, mounting the hood in the process.