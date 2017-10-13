Aston Martin Announces the New DB11 Volante

This morning, Aston Martin unveiled the new DB11 Volante, luxury convertible that is part of a resurgence of the British luxury carmarker that has been enjoying skyrocketing sales of its DB11 coupe, which it introduced earlier this year.

With a sticker price of $216,000, United States buyers should expect to see the Volante in showrooms in early to mid 2018.

Built on the same aluminum bonded structure, the Volante is designed to be lighter and sportier than its somewhat plodding predecessor. The new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 makes 503 horsepower and should add a stellar aural experience as the well-heeled Aston owner lets the wind blow through his (or her) hair.

In addition to the new V-8, which is a product of Mercedes AMG's engine shop and part of a partnership with the German marque, and the new aluminum structure (a smart switch made in the DB11 Coupe), the Volante is equipped with the 8-speed ZF paddle-shift automatic transmission.

We were somewhat less than impressed with the Coupe's interior, which had too much plastic and too much Mercedes DNA. Regardless, the Volante will have options of wood or carbon fiber veneer panels on the seat backs, among other touches. The convertible’s tailored fabric top will be delivered in bordeaux red, black silver, and grey silver (colors, as always, are Aston Martin's strong suit).

According to Aston Martin's announcement this morning, the roof takes 14 seconds to lower and 16 seconds to close, and can be moved at speeds of up to 31 miles per hour with a 31 mph headwind.