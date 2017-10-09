Would You Buy This Hail-Damaged Dodge Hellcat at a Steep Discount?

We've posited before that between their relatively low cost and obscene power figures, wrecked Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcats essentially make the perfect donors cars for all manner of projects. But in this case, a hail-damaged Hellkitty with a salvage title for sale on Copart presents an interesting question: Tear the heart out, or create the modern rat rod of your dreams?

This 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat only made it a mere 41 miles off the dealer lot before a particularly vindictive hailstorm inflicted tens of thousands of dollars in body damage. While the low-quality pictures only hint at the carnage, it's not uncommon for hail to total otherwise completely-operable vehicles since almost every single body panel has to either be replaced or hammered out. This is death by a thousand tiny dents.