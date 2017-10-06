The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Will Come With 368 Horsepower, According to JL Wrangler Forums

Hold the phone, we were excited about the possibility of the 2018 Wrangler cresting 300 horsepower, but 368 horsepower is like winning the lotto. According to exclusive information obtained by JL Wrangler Forums, the "Hurricane" 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine will be packing more than we all expected. Right now you can buy a 2017 wrangler with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine. Although this is plenty sufficient, a nearly 90 horsepower jump is much welcomed, especially for those owner who are looking to lift their Jeep.

We apologize in advance for jumping the gun, but since the 368 horsepower is coming from the optional 2.0-liter "Hurricane" turbocharged four-cylinder engine, we can only imagine we will see tuning packages offering a 400 horsepower Wranglers just weeks after they debut. We are also curious to see how the turbocharged 2.0-liter is tuned and how that torque curve translates to off-road/crawling capabilities, but whatever the case may be, we look forward to starting and build with a 350+ horsepower Wrangler.

Moving away from the engine bay, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler has a few more tricks up its sleeve and the most notable may be the PSHT or Power Sliding Hard Top for you normies. The Drive made note of the PSHT in previous posts after JL Wrangler Forums posted information on the matter. Now the option has been confirmed and customers can expect to see it in their Wrangler by the end of 2018.

Another feature worth mentioning is the push-to-start and electronic start-stop functions currently found in the Cherokee and Renegade and quickly transferring over to the new Wrangler. Hopefully this will improve the lackluster mpg of 16 city, 21 highway currently advertised on the Jeep Wrangler. However, and progress made in mpg may be lost with the reported 33 inch tires found on the new Rubicon.