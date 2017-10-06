Bruce Wayne Will Drive a Mercedes-AMG Vision Gran Turismo in Justice League​​​​

As you may remember from the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, billionaire Bruce Wayne, the alter ego of Batman (spoilers), spent the opening sequence behind the wheel of a Jeep Renegade. As we at The Drive have expressed previously, an affordable subcompact crossover just didn’t seem like a fitting mode of transportation for playboy Bruce Wayne.



In previous films, Bruce drove supercars like a Lamborghini Murcielago (“murcielago” means “bat”...get it?) and exotic motorcycles like an MV Agusta F4. Something about the Renegade, courtesy of product placement from FCA, didn’t sit right. More fittingly, Bruce also drove an old Aston Martin DB Mark III in the movie, which made a lot more sense than the Jeep.



In the upcoming film Justice League, Bruce Wayne gets a big upgrade. Cars for this movie are being provided by Mercedes-Benz rather than FCA, so Bruce traded in his Renegade for a Mercedes-AMG Vision Gran Turismo concept. Things at Wayne Enterprises must have been going well since the last movie.



This radical concept was introduced for the 2013 video game Gran Turismo 6 and this is the first functional version of the car. In order to ensure 6’ 4” Ben Affleck would fit in the car, they made the whole car 10 percent larger. In the video below, Affleck describes the car as “pretty awesome.” We’d call that accurate.



Bruce Wayne isn’t the only member of the Justice League getting a new Mercedes. Wonder Woman/Diana Prince played by Gal Gadot (previously of Fast and Furious fame) will drive the all-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet, which is a good fit.

In the video below, Gadot seems even more excited about her character’s E-Class than Affleck is about the Vision GT.

“I was very impressed,” says Gadot. “The car Diana drives is very elegant and not too flashy. Very chic and practical.”

Hopefully, Wonder Woman kept her Alfa Romeo 4C from Dawn of Justice as a weekend car.



