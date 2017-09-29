Chevy Silverado Pickup Cab Separates From Frame in Bizarre 'Rollover' Crash
When body mounts go bad.
Police responding to a vehicle rollover call in southern New Hampshire yesterday were understandably surprised when they arrived on scene and discovered this bizarre sight: a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with its cab flipped forward onto its roof while the bed, frame, and all four wheels remained firmly attached to the ground.
According to the New Hampshire Union-Leader, 21-year-old Danielle Taylor was driving her truck when she felt the steering wheel "start to shake" moments before losing control and crashing near Pelham, NH. The force of the impact apparently tore the truck's body from its mounts, sending the entire cab, hood, fenders, and front clip flipping over the front bumper, kind of like the world's least graceful gymnast on the uneven parallel bars.
Thankfully, Taylor was reportedly able to crawl out of the smashed cab and escaped with only minor injuries. And as much as this weird accident seems like perfect fodder for the never-ending Ford-Chevy pickup war, there are two likely culprits here. The first is rust, which anyone who's driven in New Hampshire will tell you is simply the status quo up there. The second possibility is a shoddy body lift, as the space between the rear wheel and fender arch is artificially big. Or, like many things in life, it was a combination of the two.
