The Rezvani Tank Is a 500-HP Armored SUV with Night Vision for the People
Body-on-frame? Check. V-8 engine? Check. Ballistic armor and thermal camera? Check and check.
You'd be forgiven if you haven't thought much about Rezvani Motors these days, the tiny California auto manufacturer founded in 2014 who might be most notable for having once been featured in a Chris Brown music video. But their two models—the Beast and Beast Alpha—are very real, very fast cars that you can buy, and they're about to add a third to their lineup in keeping with the times. Introducing the Rezvani Tank, a military-inspired, V-8-engined monster of an off-road SUV.
The official reveal is scheduled for next week, with the first customer deliveries set to begin by year's end, but we've already got a few details to analyze. While the brothers Beast are undeniably well-styled cars, the combination of boxy traditionalism and sci-fi futurism on display with the Rezvani Tank is bound to be a bit more polarizing. Frankly, the teaser images call to mind something off the set of Starship Troopers. That's either a great look or the worst idea ever to you, but then again, this truck isn't really about middle grounds.
Rezvani promises extreme off-road capability to back that up, mentioning the Tank's body-on-frame construction, "world-class" suspension system, and "massive" tires in its press release. They also toss around the phrase "purpose-built" a lot, though the exact purpose of its optional ballistic armor and night vision camera system goes unstated. Powering the whole package will be a 6.4-liter V-8 engine putting out 500 horsepower. Presumably we'll get all the technical specs as well as interior images at the official unveiling next week.
"We wanted to offer a fresh design for a purpose-built, rugged, off-road capable vehicle that was muscular, well proportioned, and brand new,"CEO Ferris Rezvani said. “The design was inspired by extreme off-road concepts typically never seen on the road, but is completely street legal and ready for production."
A starting price hasn't been announced yet, but considering both the Beast and Beast Alpha start above $100,000, you can bet the Tank will be yet another six-figure truck. If you've got the scratch, though, Rezvani Motors will take it off your hands: $1,000 refundable deposits are being accepted as you read this right now.
