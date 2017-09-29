The Rezvani Tank Is a 500-HP Armored SUV with Night Vision for the People

You'd be forgiven if you haven't thought much about Rezvani Motors these days, the tiny California auto manufacturer founded in 2014 who might be most notable for having once been featured in a Chris Brown music video. But their two models—the Beast and Beast Alpha—are very real, very fast cars that you can buy, and they're about to add a third to their lineup in keeping with the times. Introducing the Rezvani Tank, a military-inspired, V-8-engined monster of an off-road SUV.

The official reveal is scheduled for next week, with the first customer deliveries set to begin by year's end, but we've already got a few details to analyze. While the brothers Beast are undeniably well-styled cars, the combination of boxy traditionalism and sci-fi futurism on display with the Rezvani Tank is bound to be a bit more polarizing. Frankly, the teaser images call to mind something off the set of Starship Troopers. That's either a great look or the worst idea ever to you, but then again, this truck isn't really about middle grounds.