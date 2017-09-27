You Can Buy Michael Schumacher's Legendary 2001 F1 Championship Ferrari F2001

We may never see another Formula 1 season like 2001, when Scuderia Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher was just beginning his early-aughts reign of five consecutive World Championships and scored a record 58-point margin of victory over the second place driver. And now's your chance to own a piece of history itself—the very same Ferrari F2001 Schumacher was driving when he iced the championship for both him and Ferrari.

RM Sotheby's will be auctioning off chassis #211 of the Brawn/Byrne-designed Ferrari F2001, a car Schumacher drove to victory in both the Monaco Grand Prix and the Hungarian Grand Prix in the 2001 season. The former win was Ferrari's last at the legendary circuit before this year and allowed Schumacher to break Alain Prost's record of 51 all-time wins. The victory in Hungary gave him an insurmountable lead in the Driver's Championship—it would soon become his fourth—and also secured Ferrari's 11th Constructor's Championship.