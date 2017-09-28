How To Meet Up With the Cannonball Memorial Run this Weekend
The police will be waiting, but that's a good thing.
The 2017 Cannonball Memorial Run is about to get underway, and I'll be riding along with two SUVs full of cops driving cross country to raise money for the families of fallen officers.
Well, that's the story, anyway.
The good news? Because this is organized by cops for cops, the route is public, the ETAs will be accurate, and everyone who wants to get behind a good cause is free to join us en route or at one of the checkpoints.
Even crazier, my fellow Cannonball outlaw Ed Bolian is also coming along.
Here's the schedule provided by organizers John Bannes & Jason Hendrix of the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department:
All Times Are Local
Thursday September 28
0800 Staging @ Santa Monica Pier
0830 Depart for Whittier PD, CA
13200 Penn St Whittier, CA 90602
0930 Arrive Whittier PD, CA
1030 Depart for San Bernardino Sheriff (SBSD) HQ
655 East 3rd Street, San Bernardino, CA 92408
1130 Arrive @ SBSD HQ
1230 Depart for Navajo Nation/Crownpoint, NM
Address TBD
2145 Arrive @ Navajo Nation/Crownpoint, NM
2230 Depart for Logan County Sheriff
216 S Broad St Guthrie OK, 73044
Friday
Sept 29
0830 Arrive Logan County Sheriff - Guthrie,
0900 Depart for Tecumseh PD
109 W Washington St, Tecumseh, OK 74873
1000 Arrive @ Tecumseh PD, OK
1030 Depart for Little Elm PD
100 W Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX 75068
1300 Arrive @ Little Elm PD, TX
1600 Depart for Dallas PD HQ, TX
1400 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75215
1700 Arrive @ Dallas PD, TX
1800 Depart for Harris County Constable Precinct 3, TX
903 Hollywood Street, Houston, TX 77015
2200 Arrive @ Harris Co/Baytown TX
2400 Depart for East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs Office
14431 Airline Hwy, East Baton Rouge, LA 70817
Saturday Sept 30
0400 Arrive @ East Baton Rouge, LA
0500 Depart for Westwego PD, LA
401 4th St, Westwego, LA 70094
0645 Arrive @ Westwego PD, LA
0715 Depart for Americus PD, GA
800 GSW State University Drive, Americus, GA 31709
1400 Arrive @ Americus PD, GA
1500 Depart for Orlando PD 4:30
1250 W South St, Orlando, FL 32805
1930 Arrive @ Orlando PD
2030 Depart for NC Department of Corrections
218 Cooper Hill Road, Windsor, NC 27983
Sunday October 1st
0800 Arrive @ NC Department of Corrections
0900 Depart for VA State Police
111 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219
1130 Arrive @ VA State Police Richmond, VA
1230 Depart for National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial
450 F St NW, Washington, DC 20001
1430 Arrive National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial
Finish Line
I’ll be publishing live location & video updates on The Drive’s Facebook Page as connectivity allows, starting at 0830 AM PST from the start line.
Ed Bolian will be livestreaming video on the Vinwiki YouTube page.
Follow the Cannonball Memorial Run online and on Facebook.
You may donate to the Cannonball Memorial Run here.
Alex Roy is Editor-at-Large for The Drive, Host of The Autonocast, co-host of /DRIVE on NBC Sports and author of The Driver, has set numerous endurance driving records in Europe & the USA in the internal combustion, EV, 3-wheeler & Semi-Autonomous Classes, including the infamous Cannonball Run record. You can follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
