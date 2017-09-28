How To Meet Up With the Cannonball Memorial Run this Weekend

The 2017 Cannonball Memorial Run is about to get underway, and I'll be riding along with two SUVs full of cops driving cross country to raise money for the families of fallen officers.

Well, that's the story, anyway.

The good news? Because this is organized by cops for cops, the route is public, the ETAs will be accurate, and everyone who wants to get behind a good cause is free to join us en route or at one of the checkpoints.

Even crazier, my fellow Cannonball outlaw Ed Bolian is also coming along.

Here's the schedule provided by organizers John Bannes & Jason Hendrix of the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department:

All Times Are Local

Thursday September 28

0800 Staging @ Santa Monica Pier

0830 Depart for Whittier PD, CA

13200 Penn St Whittier, CA 90602

0930 Arrive Whittier PD, CA

1030 Depart for San Bernardino Sheriff (SBSD) HQ

655 East 3rd Street, San Bernardino, CA 92408



1130 Arrive @ SBSD HQ

1230 Depart for Navajo Nation/Crownpoint, NM

Address TBD

2145 Arrive @ Navajo Nation/Crownpoint, NM

2230 Depart for Logan County Sheriff

216 S Broad St Guthrie OK, 73044

Friday Sept 29

0830 Arrive Logan County Sheriff - Guthrie,

0900 Depart for Tecumseh PD

109 W Washington St, Tecumseh, OK 74873

1000 Arrive @ Tecumseh PD, OK

1030 Depart for Little Elm PD

100 W Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX 75068

1300 Arrive @ Little Elm PD, TX

1600 Depart for Dallas PD HQ, TX

1400 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75215

1700 Arrive @ Dallas PD, TX

1800 Depart for Harris County Constable Precinct 3, TX

903 Hollywood Street, Houston, TX 77015

2200 Arrive @ Harris Co/Baytown TX

2400 Depart for East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs Office

14431 Airline Hwy, East Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Saturday Sept 30

0400 Arrive @ East Baton Rouge, LA

0500 Depart for Westwego PD, LA

401 4th St, Westwego, LA 70094

0645 Arrive @ Westwego PD, LA

0715 Depart for Americus PD, GA

800 GSW State University Drive, Americus, GA 31709

1400 Arrive @ Americus PD, GA

1500 Depart for Orlando PD 4:30

1250 W South St, Orlando, FL 32805



1930 Arrive @ Orlando PD

2030 Depart for NC Department of Corrections

218 Cooper Hill Road, Windsor, NC 27983

Sunday October 1st

0800 Arrive @ NC Department of Corrections

0900 Depart for VA State Police

111 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219

1130 Arrive @ VA State Police Richmond, VA

1230 Depart for National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

450 F St NW, Washington, DC 20001

1430 Arrive National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

Finish Line

I’ll be publishing live location & video updates on The Drive’s Facebook Page as connectivity allows, starting at 0830 AM PST from the start line.

Ed Bolian will be livestreaming video on the Vinwiki YouTube page.

Follow the Cannonball Memorial Run online and on Facebook.

You may donate to the Cannonball Memorial Run here.

