New Jersey Man Charged After Road Rage Screaming Fight Caught on Video

A New Jersey man has been charged with harassment after chasing another driver following a near miss at a tricky merge, ramming her car, and screaming at her through her window in a frightening road rage confrontation that was caught on camera, according to NJ.com. Local police say Tori Barden was sitting a stop sign at a weird Y-shaped intersection in Howell, New Jersey last week—check the Street View angle below for a better idea—waiting for traffic when 53-year-old Sean O'Conner pulled up behind her in his red MK4 VW Jetta. He apparently got tired of waiting and attempted to go around her on the right just as she saw an opening and pulled forward herself, and the pair narrowly avoided a collision.

Google Maps

That allegedly set O'Conner off, and he began following Barden while yelling threats and attempting to pass her again. They came to a red light after about a mile, at which point O'Conner started pushing Barden's car from behind. She pulled over, took out her phone, and that's where the video begins.