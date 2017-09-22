Street Racing Eyed in Fatal Seven-Car Crash Outside Los Angeles
Among the many reasons to save it for the track—one wrong move is all it takes.
An innocent driver is dead after a man allegedly participating in an illegal street race this week in southern California triggered a violent multi-car collision that nearly destroyed seven cars and left several other drivers with minor injuries, according to CBS Los Angeles.
California Highway Patrol officers told CBS that prior to the crash, 38-year-old Anthony Lopez was seen speeding and weaving in and out of traffic in his silver BMW as he appeared to be racing another driver. One witness said she saw the cars flying towards her in her rear view mirror and managed to pull off the road just in time to avoid being struck.
Unfortunately, Lopez soon rear-ended what appears to have once been a Nissan Versa at an estimated 80-90 mph, completely obliterating the small hatchback and killing its 62-year-old driver. The force of the impact pushed the Nissan into several other cars, triggering a chain reaction crash that ultimately wrapped up five more innocent drivers.
Police responded and arrested Lopez after a sobriety test revealed he was driving under the influence. According to ABC 7 News, the driver he was allegedly racing claims he too was scared of Lopez' dangerous driving and was only speeding in an attempt to get away from him. It took crews hours to clear away all the cars involved, but we think it'd be better to simply leave them all in the road as a permanent memorial to both the deceased driver and the monumental stupidity of street racing.
- RELATEDDetroit Police Point to Street Racing in Fatal Go Kart-Vs.-Motorcycle CrashFrench Road has been a notorious street racing spot for years, authorities say.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Street Racing Infiniti G37 Push a BMW Underneath a Semi-TruckSave it for the track...or better, turn in your license if you drive like this.READ NOW
- RELATEDWoman Arrested for Allegedly Street Racing With Baby in CarThe 13-month old was reportedly unrestrained in the back seat.READ NOW
- RELATED109 Street Racers Busted in Los Angeles County CrackdownKeep it off public roads, folks.READ NOW
- RELATEDL.A. Adds Rumble Strip to Street in Hopes of Eliminating Street RacingThis could work...or go horribly wrong.READ NOW