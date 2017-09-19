French Automaker PSA Group May Soon Start Selling Cars in the U.S.

French automotive conglomerate PSA Group is reportedly preparing for a return to North America quite soon. Automotive News reports that PSA is engineering its new vehicles to meet U.S. safety and emissions regulations.

"That means that from three years down the road, we'll be able to push the button if we decide to do so, in terms of product compliance vis-a-vis the U.S. regulations," PSA Group CEO Carlos Tavares said at the Frankfurt Motor Show, according to Automotive News.



Tavares said that he knew which brands PSA Group would be bringing to our shores, but would not disclose which ones he had in mind. Currently, PSA is made up of volume brands Peugeot and Citroen along with the high-end DS marque. PSA also recently bought Opel from General Motors.



PSA Group’s return to North America after a long hiatus since the early 1990s will be a 10-year effort. Rumors of its return to the U.S. pop up every few years, but it sounds like it’s serious this time. The French group’s offerings in the States could include the Citroen C5, which is a 300-horsepower hybrid crossover, small Peugeot hatchbacks like the 208, and luxurious compacts like the DS 5.



Which PSA models would you hope to see come to American dealers? Let us know in the comments section below.