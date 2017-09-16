Is This the New Aston Martin DBS?

In the first picture, close examination reveals what appears to be a set of hood pins for what is likely a carbon fiber hood, and possibly a wider grille, for additional cooling capabilities. The second picture depicts wheels found on the base DB11, but some interior features can be discerned as well; note the Recaro seats and a roll cage-like structure behind the seat. The third photo shows a ducktail spoiler that either rises from the trunk or is a fixed-piece unit, as well as a better-developed rear diffuser. The fourth photo better displays the differences between the DB11's diffuser and the maybe-DBS's unit, and the fifth photo serves as second confirmation of the Recaro seats. (It also implies that the test mule lacks an airbag.)

This isn't the first time we've caught a glimpse of what could be a new intermediate member of Aston's sports car family. Two possible DBS test mules were spotted by Top Speed back in April; the matte black car seen thereshares few visual similarities with this one, save for the extended ducktail spoiler, but the latter prototype appears to be the exact same car seen here. Some of Top Speed's shots also give a better peek at the crazy rear diffuser.

We can't begin to guess what the final performance figures of the DBS will be, though we can probably expect it to have improved versions of either the existing AMG 4.0-liter V-8 or Aston Martin 5.2-liter V-12 engines. Will it have more boost? More RPM? We don't know. But more power? Almost certainly.