Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Production Has Officially Begun

After an enormous amount of hype that's built up over the past several months, the fire-breathing 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is finally in production—and headed for the garages of their lucky buyers.



However, muscle car enthusiasts who forked over at least $84,995 for a Demon still have to wait a bit to get their cars. Fiat-Chrysler told Motor Authority that deliveries will begin “following containment at the plant.” (Whatever that means.) It will likely be a couple weeks before delivery, but at least customers’ cars are being built right now.



To recap, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the craziest, most powerful version of the Challenger—which is saying a lot, considering the Hellcat's existence. The Demon is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 making 808 horsepower on 91 octane fuel, or 840 horsepower on 100 octane gas if you opt for the Demon Crate package ,which features a special tune for race fuel.



The V-8 makes 770 pound-feet of torque twisting an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends all of the power to the rear wheels, which are wrapped in Nitto NT05R 315/40 tires—rubber which is famously too wide for the production line. The Challenger SRT Demon also has the largest functional hood scoop of any production car ever, at 45.2 square inches.



Fiat Chrysler also made the folks who ordered Demons sign a legal document basically saying you can’t sue them if you hurt yourself doing something stupid with your hellish new muscle car. That’s probably not a bad idea on FCA’s part, considering what its demonic creation is capable of.