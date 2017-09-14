Ford Admits It Was Behind the Fake Self-Driving Van Seen in Virginia

Last month, residents of Arlington, Virginia, were surprised to see what appeared to be a driverless Ford Transit Connect roaming the streets. It was later revealed that the van was driven by a man dressed as a car seat, which only added to the confusion.

Now, Ford is finally explaining the purpose of the stunt. It was actually an experiment conducted in concert with Virginia Tech; the automaker and the university wanted to test ways for self-driving cars to communicate with pedestrians. It's an issue that's been noted before: Human drivers can communicate their intentions with eye contact or hand gestures, but what happens when there is no driver behind the wheel?

To find out, Ford and Virginia Tech fitted a Transit Connect van with a light bar that could display different patterns of flashing lights. Two white lights moving side to side indicated the vehicle was about to yield to a pedestrian, a solid white light denoted full-autonomous mode, and rapidly blinking white lights indicated the van was about to accelerate away from a stop.

The van wasn't actually autonomous, but Ford and Virginia Tech needed pedestrians to believe it was. That's where the "seat suit" came in. With the driver concealed, researchers could study how pedestrians and other road users interacted with what they thought was a fully-autonomous car. Cameras mounted on the van recorded those reactions.