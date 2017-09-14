Tesla's Semi-Truck Reveal Delayed Until Late October

Back in April, Elon Musk officially announced plans to reveal Tesla's upcoming electric semi-truck in September, and gushed over the as-of-yet unannounced capabilities of said vehicle. Little has come out about the currently-unnamed truck since April, though powertrain details have been the subject of much speculation. We know that the truck will be powered by "a bunch" of the motors that propel the new Model 3 sedan, and if a industry insider is right, we have reason to believe that the truck will be capable of a 300-mile range. It is also supposed to reach mass production within two years.

Unfortunately, we probably won't get to find out much more about Tesla's electric semi this month, because Elon Musk announced Wednesday through his Twitter account that the reveal has been set back to late October—and that we can't even count on it coming then anyway.