Jaguar Introduces All-Electric I-Pace Formula E Support Racing Series

As we at The Drive reported earlier in August, Formula E has been looking for an electric touring car series to pack more action into race weekends. FIA President Jean Todt had leaked that officials were already in talks to establish such a series—and as it turns out, Jaguar will be the manufacturer to bring in what it calls the I-Pace eTROPHY championship.

Jaguar boasts this as an advancement of zero-emissions motorsport, giving further support to the ever-growing Formula E series. It will also accompany the launch of its I-Pace EV with up to 20 race car versions of the production model entering the grid at a time. The I-Pace eTROPHY race will run during 10 weekends during Formula E's fifth season, competing in cities like Hong Kong, Paris, Sau Paulo, and Brooklyn.