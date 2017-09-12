BMW Pulls the Wraps Off BMW i Vision Dynamics Concept





Obviously, this is just a concept, so don't get your hopes up about seeing the i Vision Dynamics on the road. However, it’s a strong hint that a sedan or liftback (perhaps called the i5?) will be added to the sparse i lineup in the near future. Something slotted between the i3 sub-compact city car and the i8 plug-in hybrid sports car would be a welcome addition to fill in the big gap between the two high-tech cars.