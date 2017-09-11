Audi Will Answer Our Wishes and Build a Rear-Wheel Drive R8

Recently, Audi has catered to the enthusiast with great models that harken back to the Ingolstadt brand's heritage. There were a slew of five-cylinder models, including the RS3 and TTRS, and they were enough to catch our interest. There were new-age advancements like the trick RS5 coupe. However, the German marque has decided to try something new in the way of a rear-wheel drive R8, deviating from its storied experience with quattro all-wheel drive.

The R8 V10 RWS will be sold in limited numbers as only 999 of them are being built. Audi has confirmed that some of those will work their way to our side of the pond, and they'll be packing 540 horsepower along with them. That's the same as the base model R8 V10, though it doesn't match the 640 horsepower figure of the V10 Plus model. A seven-speed dual clutch auto is still the only transmission option, making us a bit disappointed that the manufacturer won't return to the gated six-speed manual that was available in the last generation R8.