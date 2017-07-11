The Fast and Furious Family May Be Going To Space

The last Fast and Furious movie saw Dom and his crew take down an attack submarine and face the automotive equivalent of a zombie apocalypse. The one before that, supercars were jumped across skyscrapers and thrown out of planes. For the franchise that seems to make a sport out of outdoing itself time and time again, it's only a matter of time before Dwayne Johnson finds himself in a skin-tight space suit, chasing goons down in a supercharged Mars rover.

That sounds like a joke, but could very well be a real thing we'll get to see in theaters pretty soon. When Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray spoke to Screen Rant on where the action series would go next, he said that while no official discussions have been held, an extraterrestrial Fast adventure is not at all out of the question.

"Outer space? Listen, I wouldn’t rule anything with this franchise. When I read submarine I’m like ‘OK, anything’s possible’. [Laughs] You never know. I haven’t read “Dom on Mars” yet but again, you just never know."

As ridiculous as this may sound now, turn the clocks back several years and "Lamborghinis on ice" would likely have garnered a similar reaction. We all saw how that turned out.