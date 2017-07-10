McLaren Considering Hybrid All-Wheel-Drive Powertrains as Horsepower Climbs
CEO Mike Flewitt said the automaker will likely put hybrid tech to work.
McLaren isn't one to hide from developing new tech, and though the supercar marque has stuck with rear wheel drive throughout its exceedingly powerful product line, the company's CEO knows it may be time to go with something different. As cars get more and more powerful, it's obvious that sending all of that power to the rear axle can only cause more problems, or at least make their traction control systems work double-time. In an interview with Car & Driver, the brand head Mike Flewitt hinted that there could be some all-wheel-driveMcLarens in the future.
While standing in front of the freshly released 720S, the chief executive told C&D, "We’re not there yet, but I’d say we’re getting close to the limit ... We’re not planning [all wheel drive] right now, but we’re conscious it’s a direction that we may well want to go in.”
So far, the brand has been able to do some exceptionally impressive work with just two wheels. Sub-three second 0-60 MPH times have become an expectation out of McLaren rather than a surprise, and if the engineering crew could double the number of wheels putting power to the ground, we'd surely see something even better.
But not to worry, they won't be using just any AWD systems. Instead, the automaker plans to incorporate its hybrid know-how and connect trick electric motors to the front wheels, keeping weight low and power immediate. “Our hybrid architecture will be flexible,” Flewitt explained, “and from an engineering point of view there’s no point bringing a shaft down the center of the car.”
Flewitt also discussed a potential way for his cars to both lose weight and gain structural rigidity -- ditching the rear subframe. Sounds simple, right? Maybe not as easy as you'd think. "I’m always asking the engineers how to lose weight, and of course racing cars don’t use a rear subframe. I don’t know if you could do it with a road car, there would certainly be some challenges with refinement, but wouldn’t it be great to go tub/engine/gearbox?”
There's no exact release date for this upcoming tech, but McLaren doesn't waste time when it comes to leading the industry in a newly emerging field (see: P1). If its top-notch crew of thinkers and inventors could work something up to put others to the test, believe you me that it'll be one of the better systems out there. Until then, we'll enjoy the last days of rear-wheel-drive, 700 horsepower monsters while we can.
- RELATEDMcLaren Doubled Its Sales in 2016The brand saw a sales increase of 99 percent last year.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren Combines Technology, Automotive Branches to Become McLaren GroupMcLaren unites its divisions as sales rise globally, hoping to become the next supercar superpower.READ NOW
- RELATEDRon Dennis Is Completely Out at McLaren After 37 YearsThe longtime company leader has sold his shares for a reported $358 million.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren Opens Heritage Exhibit at Car Museum in the NetherlandsFrom Formula 1 to the 675LT, McLaren celebrates its accomplishments at The Hague.READ NOW
- RELATEDBuy This Ultra-Rare McLaren MP4-12C Rolling Chassis For $80,000You know, in case you've outgrown your shifter kart.READ NOW