McLaren Considering Hybrid All-Wheel-Drive Powertrains as Horsepower Climbs

McLaren isn't one to hide from developing new tech, and though the supercar marque has stuck with rear wheel drive throughout its exceedingly powerful product line, the company's CEO knows it may be time to go with something different. As cars get more and more powerful, it's obvious that sending all of that power to the rear axle can only cause more problems, or at least make their traction control systems work double-time. In an interview with Car & Driver, the brand head Mike Flewitt hinted that there could be some all-wheel-driveMcLarens in the future.

While standing in front of the freshly released 720S, the chief executive told C&D, "We’re not there yet, but I’d say we’re getting close to the limit ... We’re not planning [all wheel drive] right now, but we’re conscious it’s a direction that we may well want to go in.”

So far, the brand has been able to do some exceptionally impressive work with just two wheels. Sub-three second 0-60 MPH times have become an expectation out of McLaren rather than a surprise, and if the engineering crew could double the number of wheels putting power to the ground, we'd surely see something even better.